As per the Land Use Statistics, the state wise details of net irrigated area in the country from 2013-14 to 2015-16 (latest available), is at Annexure-I.

Programmes pertaining to irrigation of agricultural land are planned, funded, executed and maintained by the State Governments themselves as per their own resources and priorities. To supplement their efforts and to encourage sustainable development and efficient management of water resources, the Central Government provides technical and financial assistance to State Governments through various schemes and programmes.

Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) was launched during 2015-16, by Central Government with an overarching vision to ensure access to some means of protective irrigation for all agricultural farms in the country, and to produce ‘Per Drop More Crop’, thus bringing much desired rural prosperity. Four components of PMKSY are Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP), Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP), Per Drop More Crop and Watershed Development. PMKSY not only focuses on creating sources for assured irrigation, but also creating protective irrigation by harnessing rain water at micro level through ‘Jal Sanchay’ and ‘Jal Sinchan’. PMKSY adopts State level planning and projectised execution that allows States to

draw up their own irrigation development based on District Irrigation Plans and State Irrigation Plans. During 2016-17, ninety-nine (99) on-going Major/Medium irrigation projects under PMKSY-AIBP, having ultimate irrigation potential of 76.03 lakh hectares and balance estimated cost of Rs.77,595 cr. (Central Assistance:Rs.31,342.50 cr.) were prioritized in consultation with States, for completion in phases up to December, 2019 along with their Command Area Development & Water Management (CADWM) works. Funding arrangement for both the Central & State share has been approved through NABARD under Long Term Irrigation Fund.

Under AIBP, total Central assistance amounting to Rs. 12224.23 crore has been released for the 99 prioritized projects from 2016-17 to till date. Further Ultimate Irrigation Potential (UIP) of these projects is 76.03 lakh hectares. Irrigation Potential of 41.39 lakh hectares had been created upto 03/16. During 2016-20, Additional Irrigation Potential of 21.33 lakh hectares has been reported to be created through these prioritized projects. Out of the 99 projects, in respect of 8 projects, the States have indicated that either the CAD works are already completed or not envisaged under the present programme. Of the balance 91 projects, 88 projects have been included while for 3 projects Detailed Project Reports are yet to be submitted by States for inclusion. The targeted Culturable Command Area (CCA) of included projects is 45.08 lakh hectares and estimated central assistance is Rs 8300.00 crore. Total central assistance amounting to Rs. 2652.912 crore was released under CADWM for the 99 prioritized projects from 2016-17 to June 2020 with total reported progress of 14.18 lakh hectares CCA developed.

Surface Minor Irrigation (SMI) scheme and Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies are also being implemented under PMKSY-Har Khet Ko Paniprogramme. Under SMI, total central assistance amounting to Rs. 2487.95 cr has been released from 2016-17 to till date with total potential achieved 2.32 lakh hectares. Under RRR Scheme, total Central assistance amounting to Rs. 203.77 cr has been released from 2016-17 to till date with total potential achieved 0.83 lakh hectares.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare implements Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) component of PMKSY which focuses on water use efficiency at farm level through precision/micro irrigation. Besides promoting precision irrigation (Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation System) and better on-farm water management practices to optimize the use of available water resources, this component also supports micro level water storage or water conservation/management activities to supplement Micro Irrigation.

Central Assistance released and Area Covered under PDMC during the last three years is given in the following table:

Year Released (Rs. In Crore) Achievement (Coverage of Micro Irrigation) (Lakh Hectares) 2017-18 2819.49 10.48 2018-19 2918.38 11.58 2019-20 2700.01 11.72

Note: During 2020-21, Rs. 4000.00 cr are allocated for the programme.

