Lakhimpur violence: BKU to protest across country tomorrow

Muzaffarnagar : The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Sunday convened an urgent panchayat here to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and decided to stage a protest in every district across the country on Monday.

“The decision was taken during the panchayat held at Sisauli village and presided over by BKU”s national president Naresh Tikait,” the union”s media incharge Dharmendra Malik told PTI over the phone.

“It has been decided that farmers groups will stage a demonstration outside offices of the district administration in every district,” Malik added.

During the panchayat, the BKU also resolved to stick to the decision taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the anti-farm law protests since November 2020.

He said a group of over 200 farmers and BKU supporters led by its leader Rakesh Tikait was headed to Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday night.

Malik, who was also travelling to Lakhimpur, alleged that police in parts of western UP like Moradabad, Pilibhit and Rampur had tried to stop them but somehow they managed to continue their journey.

Please share this news







