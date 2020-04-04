Ladakh LG R. K. Mathur chairs high-level meeting with senior officers on COVID-19

However, after appearance of a fresh COVID positive case in Sanjak village in Kargil, Lieutenant Governor Mathur emphasized on further intensifying the efforts and precautionary measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. He asked the Administration and Police Department to be extra vigilant in combating the pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor also enquired about the supply of essential commodities to the public. He stressed on the maintenance of a strict discipline in ensuring social distancing during its distribution.

He reposed his confidence that the collaborative efforts of Health Department, volunteers, religious and social organisations will help Ladakh win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner/ Secretary Health Rigzin Samphel through video conferencing from Kargil has apprised the Lt. Governor about the villages Sanjak, Hagnis, Chiktan and Samrah brought under containment zone to stop transmission due to COVID-19.

He added that ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers and ANMs have been put on duty to conduct active house to house surveillance on a daily basis to identify persons with symptoms of novel coronavirus in the zone.

Advisor to LG Umang Narula, Ladakh IG Police S.S. Khandre, Div Com secretary Saugat Biswas, Deputy Commissioner and SSP of Leh and Kargil Districts were also present during the meeting.

