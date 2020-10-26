Ladakh: BJP sweeps Nubra region in 6th General Council Elections of LAHDC, Leh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Out of the 15 results declared so far, BJP has bagged 11 seats while Congress has won two seats and two independent candidates have also emerged victorious.



AIR correspondent reports that BJP candidates have been declared winners in Diskit, Turtuk, Tegar, Panamik and Hundar constituencies in Nubra region.



Besides, BJP also claimed Tangtse, Korzok and Martselong , Kyungyam and in Thiksey. C



Congress candidates Sonam Thardos in Igoo and Rigzin Tsering in Sakti Constituency declared winners.



Independent candidate Konchok Stanzin declared winner in Chushul while another independent Ishey Spalzang has also won the Nyoma seat.



Final results of all the 26 constituencies are expected by this evening.

Please share this news







