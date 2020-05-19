Ladakh becomes Corona-free after recovery of all active cases

17 patients have been discharged from the hospital and the two will be discharged this morning. A total of 43 cases of Coronavirus was reported in Ladakh so far.

The infection of Covid-19 in Ladakh is in control now as the region have not reported fresh case since May 3. All the confirmed cases of Covid-19 have recovered from this deadly disease.

A week after Kargil District declared Covid-19 , the Leh District also become Covid-19 since Monday. Ladakh is one of the first region in the country in reporting the covid-19 in March. It has confirmed cases of 43 and all have recovered from the Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Health Department is in continuing strict surveillance in the region. For instance, It has received 220 sample reports on Monday and all the reports have tested negative and a total of 147 samples were sent on Monday to NCDC New Delhi for testing Covid-19.