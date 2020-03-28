Lack of protective gear for health workers, most pressing threat in fight against corona: WHO

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO had shipped almost two million individual items of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, to 74 countries and was preparing to send a similar amount to a further 60 countries.

He said, he had urged the G-20 countries to use their industrial might and innovation to produce and distribute the tools needed to save more lives.

Ghebreyesus also said that the world is only at the beginning of this fight and need to stay calm, stay united and work together.