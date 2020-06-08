La Liga to use ‘virtual’ stands and audio for broadcasts

Domestic broadcasters in Spain will offer their viewers the choice of a ‘natural’ broadcast of games played behind closed doors with no fans but the international audience will receive only the enhanced broadcasts with added audio and graphics.

On Sunday, La Liga President, Javier Tebas told the El Partidazo #VolverEsGanar show on Movistar that he believes “the virtual atmosphere will be very good”.

The stands will be “virtualised” and will offer to-scale images of seated fans wearing the home club’s colours. La Liga collaborated with Norwegian company VIZRT on the technology.

The virtual sound has been developed with video game company EA SPORTS FIFA, in a project called Sounds of the Stands.

Barcelona lead the table by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds of matches left, after the season was paused in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the two rivals are braced for one of the tightest title races in recent memory.

The fight for Champions League football is even closer, with at least five teams vying for third and fourth place.

The restart begins with Thursday’s derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, while champions Barcelona visit Real Mallorca on Saturday (June 13) and Real Madrid host Eibar on Sunday (June 14).