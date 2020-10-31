KVIC Launches high quality Muslin fabric Masks for Diwali | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Deck up the festive fervor this Diwali with Khadi’s new face masks in an appealing combination of snow white and sparkling red. Keeping in view the Diwali festival, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has launched a Limited Edition of two-layered “Happy Diwali” printed face masks made of pure Muslin fabric, a high quality and ultra-fine cotton fabric handmade by traditional Khadi artisans of West Bengal.

KVIC will also launch Christmas and New Year special masks in the coming days.

The Muslin face masks have been developed following the overwhelming public response to two layers Khadi Cotton and three layers Silk masks. So far KVIC has sold over 18 lakh such face masks across the country in less than six months’ time.

The Diwali Muslin face masks are priced nominally at Rs 75 a piece and are available for sale through the Khadi outlets in Delhi and online through KVIC’s e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

Like the other variants of Khadi face masks, the Muslin face masks too are skin-friendly, washable, reusable and bio-degradable and economical that suits all pockets. This face mask consists of two layers of pure white Muslin fabric. The sparkling red piping on the masks adds to the style quotient as it has been designed to gel with the festive attires.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the double-layered Diwali Face Masks has a small price but great value. It is another effort of the KVIC to protect people from pandemic while celebrating the festivals in style. “Apart from protecting people from the spread of disease, KVIC is constantly working to make its face masks look trendier. These Muslin fabric face masks has added variety to our range of face masks that also include Cotton and Silk masks. At the same time, this is creating additional employment for Khadi artisans,” Saxena said.

This fabric has been chosen for manufacturing as it helps retain moisture content inside, while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through. What makes these masks more special is the hand-spun and hand-woven cotton fabric that is extremely soft on skin and is comfortable for long-duration use.