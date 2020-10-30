KVIC launches 'Happy Diwali' printed face masks | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

It is a high quality and ultra-fine cotton fabric handmade by traditional Khadi artisans of West Bengal.

The Diwali Muslin face masks are priced nominally at 75 rupees a piece and are available for sale through the Khadi outlets in Delhi and online through KVIC’s e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in. Like the other variants of Khadi face masks, the Muslin face masks too are skin-friendly, washable, reusable and bio-degradable and economical that suits all pockets.

The Muslin face masks have been developed following the overwhelming public response to two layers Khadi Cotton and three layers silk masks. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in a statement said that so far KVIC has sold over 18 lakh such face masks across the country in less than six months’ time.