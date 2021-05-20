Kulgam Police Arrests 2 Persons For Illegal Sand Excavation, 2 Vehicles Seized

Kulgam : To ensure the strict implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in Manzgam and its adjacent areas, Police Party of Police Station Manzgam led by SHO Manzgam Insp. Salinder Singh under the supervision of SDPO DH Pora Shri. Shabir Ahmad while patrolling arrested two persons for violating the Corona Curfew also two Vehicles (Tractors) bearing registration numbers JK03C-1565,JK13E-5503 loaded with illegal Boulders extracted from the Vaishow Nallah at Galwanpora were confiscated and seized.

Regarding the incident Case with FIR No. 40/2021 U/S 379, 188 IPC & 21 Mineral mining Act stands registered at Police station Manzgam.

Kulgam Police requested people to adhere to govt guidelines/orders to contain spread of Covid-19 and not to indulge in any illegal activity in the garb of Corona Curfew otherwise contravention will abide strict action under law.

