Kulgam Pesticides Association Decries Vilification Campaign

Kulgam : Kulgam Pesticides Association Decries Vilification on Thursday decried a vilification campaign against them in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In a press conference, they alleged that some miscreants are deliberately targeting their livelihood as they know it is only source of income for them.

Sameer Ahmad, one of the distributors said, ” the brand is available in Kulgam market for last 4 years and nobody complained about it, some people are deliberately targeting our source of income”

They appealed the administration to made the miscreants accountable for their wrongdoings as they have played with not only with the livelihood of distributors but with the future of their children also.

