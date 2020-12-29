Krishna Shroff teases fans with her stunning photoshoots

Krishna Shroff, who made headlines after she announced her separation from beau Eban Hyams, has grabbed all attention courtesy her bewitching photoshoots. Blessed with a charming personality, she never fails to impress the fans.She has been ruling the internet with her latest photoshoot.

Post her breakup, Krishna deleted all of their pictures from her Instagram profile and seems to be moving ahead in her life. In an exclusive interaction with ETimes, Krishna Shroff spoke about her break-up, her stylish new photoshoot and fitness.She said, “There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private.

I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a break up at all.” Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast and her workout pictures are enough to prove it.

In an interview with TOI, Krishna said, “It definitely runs in the family! We really motivate and inspire each other to do better and push ourselves everyday. It rubs off on you… I can’t slack when my brother is Tiger Shroff.” While talking about her favourite moment of 2020, Krishna said, “My most favorite moment of 2020 was probably getting to spend more time with the entire family since time was all we had.

I believe it brought us even closer than we already were. My least favorite moment of 2020 would have to be being quarantined in Australia for two weeks after that long flight with no service or entertainment at the peak of the pandemic.” (Photo: Divina Rikhye)

Please share this news







