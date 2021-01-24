Krishna Shroff takes the internet by storm with her stylish pictures

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff keeps teasing fans with her amazing vacation pictures. Beach babe Krishna is often seen chilling with friends on exotic locations. Although Krishna has still not made an entry into Bollywood but she has managed to grab attention on the internet courtesy her alluring pictures. It is said that she is not interested in acting.

Many might not know this but Krishna has worked as an assistant director in Tiger-starrer ‘Munna Michael’. Talking about her being a star kid, Krishna said in an interview, “When I was younger, I did feel a certain pressure, because I didn’t want to let anyone down. But now I am super okay with following my own direction. I don’t really wake up everyday and think that ‘oh, I am a star kid.’

That doesn’t really cross my mind. So I don’t really give into those pressures.” She added, “I just listen to myself.

My family has been very supportive, touch wood. They are happy with every decision that I make. Obviously, we are not going to abuse it. But it lets me do what I really want to do.” Krishna loves to travel and keeps entertaining fans with her amazing holiday pictures. (photo: Instagram)

