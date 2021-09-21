KP Energy rises on receiving LOI worth Rs 119.73 crore

KP Energy is currently trading at Rs. 104.95, up by 3.20 points or 3.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 101.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 106.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 112.00 and Rs. 103.10 respectively. So far 10470 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 112.00 on 21-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 51.05 on 26-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 112.00 and Rs. 95.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 113.10 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.36%, while Non-Institutions held 34.64% stake in the company.

KP Energy has received letter of intent (LOI) aggregating Rs 119.73 crore from captive customers in Gujarat for executing wind power project under the wind power policy 2016 which is getting expired on March 31, 2022. The orders will be executed within the current financial year. In view of showel readiness, company is confident of completing execution ahead of schedule. This is first instance where company has offered EPCC services of Project with supply of turbine to customers.

KP Energy engages in operating solar and wind energy projects in India. It is developing a wind farm of 25 Megawatts in Bhavnagar and 150 Megawatts in Porbandar.

