Kourtney Kardashian raises temperatures with her bewitching pictures

Model Kourtney Kardashian is very popular on social media courtesy her captivating photoshoots just like her siblings Kim and Khloé. Kourtney, who was born in Los Angeles, California, became a known face in the world of reality TV with series ‘Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive’. She rose to prominence in February 2007 when a sex tape made by her sister Kim and former boyfriend Ray J in 2003 got leaked.

Kourtney Kardashian, who has been dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima since December 2016, keeps entertaining fans with their romantic pictures on social media. Kourtney made her acting debut with a guest appearance in the show ‘One Life to Live’. Kardashian, who just turned 39, keeps teasing her fans with her alluring photoshoots. ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star, who is a mother of three, is busy shooting for younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s popular make-up line, Kylie Cosmetics. She wrote, “I am so excited to announce my collaboration with @kyliejenner.

We have been working on this for a year…3 mini eyeshadow palettes and 3 lips..I am wearing Matcha on my eyes and RAD on my lips. Happy Birthday to me!.” According to reports, the reality star had filed legal documents to own the business name ‘Kourt’ while she prepared to launch her own cosmetics line. (photo: Instagram)

