Kotak Partners Amazon.in for the Festive Diwali Sale : 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Debit and Credit Cards | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : Asthe festival of lights draws closer, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) today announced its partnership with Amazon.in for the festive Diwali sale. Beginning Thursday, October 29th to Wednesday, 4th November, 2020, Kotak Debit and Credit Cardholders will receive a 10% instant discount on Amazon.in. Customers can also avail attractive EMI and No-Cost EMI offers.

The weeklong offer on Amazon.in is a part of Kotak’s annual festive season celebrations – KhushiKa Season .

Discount Offer:

Offer Period Discount on Kotak Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI Discount on Kotak Debit Cards and Debit Card EMI Thursday, Oct 29th to Saturday, Oct 31st, 2020 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1,500/- (on minimum transaction of Rs 5,000/-) 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1,500/- (on minimum transaction of Rs 5,000/-) Sunday, Nov 1st to Wednesday, Nov 4th, 2020 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1,500/- (on minimum transaction of Rs 5,000/-) 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1,500/- (on minimum transaction of Rs 5,000/-) Total Discount (A) Rs 3,000/- Rs 3,000/- Customers can shop multiple times on Amazon.in and avail 10% instant discount each time during the offer period.*

In addition, as a bonus cashback offer, customers are eligible to receive one additional Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 1,500/- on a single transaction of Rs 30,000/- or more during the offer period.

Bonus Cashback Offer:

Offer Period Cashback on Kotak Credit Cards/ No-Cost EMI Cashback on Kotak Debit Cards/ No-Cost EMI Thursday, Oct 29th to Wednesday, Nov 4th, 2020 Additional Amazon Pay cashback of Rs1,500/- on a single transaction ofRs 30,000/-& above(excluding instant discount amount) on Credit Card/No-Cost EMI (only valid once during the offerperiod) Additional Amazon Pay cashback of Rs1,500/- on a single transaction ofRs 30,000/-& above(excluding instant discount amount) on Debit Card/No-Cost EMI (only valid once during the offerperiod) Total Cashback (B) Rs. 1,500/- Rs. 1,500/- Savings for the Customer (A + B) Rs 4,500/- Rs 4,500/- Total Savings for the Customer across Credit Cards & Debit Cards Rs 9,000/-

Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said, “As the celebrations pick up steam across India, we are delighted to offer our customers one more reason to rejoice with our tie-up with Amazon.in for the festive Diwali sale. Whether decorating one’s home, buying new clothes or gifting family and friends, this Diwali will be that much more rewarding and enjoyable for Kotak customers.”