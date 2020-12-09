Kota man duped by Guj based thugs, gang nabbed in Dungarpur

Udaipur : Dungarpur police have nabbed a gang of inter state thugs who cheated people by alluring them by the offer of gold in cheaper price and took away their money. Four persons have been held by the Bicchiwada police team in Dungarpur district on Wednesday who duped a businessman of 3 lakh rupees in lieu of gold in cheaper price compared to that in market.

Sagarchand son of Prabhulal Jain (59) resident of Kunhadi in Kota city filed a report to the police claiming that a gang with most of their members based at Bhuj, offered to sell him gold in cheaper rates than the market. The men introduced themselves as Bhavesh Patel, Rizwan, Mohammad Bhai and Imran.

They asked him to meet at Nilgiri hotel near Bicchiwada circle on December 7 and when Jain and his aide met them, they asked him to give a payment of 3 lakh rupees and then they would get him the gold. The men took away the money but did not come back with gold or returned him the cash. Their mobiles were switched off. A special team was constituted to nab the culprits who were arrested on Thursday from Gonga mod.