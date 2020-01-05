Kota Infants death: Central team visits JK Lon Hospital 

A six-member team of the state government was also present with the central team. This team is on a two day visit to Kota to locate those responsible for deaths, and find out about the condition of infants when they were admitted to the hospital.

The team will thereafter submit a report to both the centre and state government, on the basis of which remedial actions will be taken in the hospital. The Centre has meanwhile, offered all possible additional help to the Rajasthan govt to prevent repeat of such tragedy. Infant death toll in the hospital has risen to 105.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has said that accountability must be fixed in the incidents of death of the children in Kota’s J K Lon hospital.

Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota, Om Birla also visited the JK Lon hospital. Om Birla met the family members of one of the infants who died in JK Lon Hospital. Speaking to media, Om Birla said that he has written twice to Rajasthan CM, suggesting steps to improve medical facilities.

Meanwhile, 10 infant deaths in the month of December have also been reported from a single hospital in Bundi district. The number of infant deaths was revealed after District Collector A.U. Khan inspected the hospital premises. All deaths have occurred in the NICU ward.

