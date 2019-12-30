Koneru Humpy bags World Rapid Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy claimed the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship title in Moscow.

The winner of Women’s World Rapid Championship was decided in a playoff that ended with Humpy beating China’s Lei Tingjie.

India’s best-ever women’s chess player, Humpy, was crowned the world women’s rapid champion at the same venue where Magnus Carlsen won the men’s title in the space of a few minutes.

This is a significant triumph for Humpy, who is more at ease in the classical format and was clearly trying to take her skills in the rapid format to a new level.

Humpy, had taken a two-year sabbatical from 2016 to 2018 after she became a mother.