Know more about Motera Stadium – host for the US President today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump will share a stage in front of lakhs of people.

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1, 10, 000 people.

The old Motera cricket stadium hosted 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs between 1983 and 2014. It had a life span of 25 years and will be the world’s largest cricket stadium after the inauguration.

The stadium came into being in 1982 and became witness to many milestones of Indian cricket.

It was here that Sunil Gavaskar completed 10,000 runs in Tests against Pakistan, Kapil Dev surpassed Sir Richard Hadlee’s 431 wickets record in Tests and became highest wicket taker at that time. Today portraits of cricket legends adorn the walls of the gallery.

One of highlights of gallery are the cricket bats signed by various teams from across the world refreshing the memories of various epochs of world cricket

Transforming Motera stadium into the world’s biggest cricket stadium was the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new stadium has many world-class facilities, including a club house with 55 rooms, 76 corporate boxes, a gymnasium and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

It is also a green stadium committed to sustainable use of electricity and water.

