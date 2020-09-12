Kisan Rail brings more income to Maharashtra farmers; transports 1127 tonnes of Pomegranate

According to a press release issued by Central Railway, so far in the last one month around 1127.67 tonnes of nutritious and immunity boosting fruit ‘Pomegranate’ was transported from Western Maharashtra to Northern India.

Pomegranate has an impressive nutrient profile as it contains Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Folate, Potassium, etc. which is beneficial in fighting Covid-19. Pomegranate is being produced massively in western Maharashtra i.e. Nashik, Pune and Solapur.

Farmers availing the benefit of the cheap and the fastest mode of transport are excited & happy as now the Kisan Rail is running thrice a week.

Besides Pomegranate, perishable goods like Capsicum, Cauliflower, Lemon, Green chillies, Iced-Fish, Live plants, Eggs and other vegetables have also been transported through Kisan rail from Sangola, Pandharpur, Kopergaon, Pune, Daund, Nashik, Manmad regions of Maharashtra.

Introduced by the Ministry of Railways with the support of Ministry of Agriculture, Kisan Rail has brought hope & opportunity for the farmers as there is increase in their income with faster mode of transport, fresh delivery of perishables, with no restriction on quantity, cheaper than road and saving huge transport costs including tolls.