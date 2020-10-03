Kiren Rijiju pays floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary today at Rajghat; Flags-in the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju flagged in the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally that began its journey from Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat and culminated at Rajpath today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Before the event, Shri Rijiju payed floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, at Rajghat, New Delhi today. CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally has covered about 1000Km to reach Delhi in the last 16 days. From the CRPF Academy in Gurugram, the rally of intrepid warriors was joined by Dr. A.P. Maheshwari, DG CRPF who led the yatra from Gurugram to Rajpath. Secretary of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities,Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment Ms. Shakuntala D. Gamlin and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Rijiju said that the internal security warriors of the Central Reserve Police Force are actively serving the country across several conflict zones.CRPF Brave hearts have made supreme sacrificein the service Of the nation. Many fearless warriors suffer grievous injuriesand lose limb or Vital organs during their service.

Appreciating the courage and determination of the team, Shri Rijiju said that CRPF has also fervently participated in the Fit India Movement across the country. He also lauded the professionalism of the force.

It is pertinent to mention that among the participants is Shaurya Chakra recipient Shri R. K. Singh, Second-in-Command CRPF, who lost his leg in an operation in Lohardaga Jharkhand when a series of close to 200 IED explosions were triggered by Maoists on 03/05/2012. The Cycle Rally team consisted of 06 Women of CRPF Mahila Battalions who have shown strong determination and courage throughout the rally.