King George Medical University in Lucknow becomes 1st govt hospital to successfully launch Plasma Therapy Treatment for COVID-19

First dose of the plasma therapy was given yesterday to a 58-year old patient. Vice Chancellor of the KGMU Prof MLB Bhatt termed it a proud moment for university and said that we were preparing for the Plasma Therapy right from the approval from Indian Council of Medical Research. The plasma was already secured from the three recovered COVID-19 patients who were treated at KGMU itself.

 

Assistant Professor of the medicine department Dr. D Himashu said that the 58-year old COVID-19 patient who was on ventilator has shown signs of recovery and second dose of the plasma transfusion therapy can be given today. If this patient recovers successfully then it will be a great step in treating the serious patients with the help of plasma transfusion therapy. 

