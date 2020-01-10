Khelo India Youth Games open with a magnificient cultural show

Welcoming the participants, Mr Sonowal said that the people of Assam are great sports enthusiasts. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking prompt steps for the development of North East region. Attending the event, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijjiju hoped that this event would be a milestone in achieving the aspiration of the people. He said, India would be in top 10 in the Los Angels Olympics. Mr. Rijjiju said that the government is committed to promote the young talents from across the country.

Priyanka Dasgupta from Tripura grabbed the spotlight on Day- 1 of the gymnastics competition, clinching the Girls Under-17 All-round crown in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 today. Jatin Kumar Kanojia carried the flame for Uttar Pradesh, claiming the Boys Under-17 All-Around gold with a measure of comfort.

AIR correpomdent reports, there was magnificent cultural events, the ever popular Bihu dance was performed. The glory of Assam including Lachit Borphukan, Bhupen Hazarika, Majuli river island, the one horn rhinos – all were part of the show.