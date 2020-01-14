Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra and Haryana neck and neck in medal tally

The defending champions, Maharashtra yesterday picked up five gold to manage a tally of total 76 medal with 17 gold and maninten top spot. Haryana also won 17 gold with total 47 medal. Delhi and Gujarat occupied the third and fourth spots. On day 4 pumped up by four gold in kabaddi, three each in archery and athletics and one each from cycling and gymnastics, Haryana jumped to 2nd spot from Number 6. Haryana’s cyclist Anil secured the most comfortable victory in the road races.

On the other hand Gujarat’s Rushiraj Jadeja, finished sixth in qualification but came into his own to win the Boys Under-21 10m Air Rifle gold . Gujarat’s judokas showed their growing power on the mat to win three of the eight gold medals on offer in the Under-21 competition. Seven of the state’s 10 gold medals have come from the Judo competition.