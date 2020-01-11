Khelo India youth Games 2020: Madhya Pradesh team dominating in U-17 javelin

Vivek Kumar with 66.06 metres throw clinch the gold while his teammate Rinku Yadav and Mohd Arif clinched the silver and bronze.

Tripura girl Priyanka Dasgupta started her gymnastic performance in scintillating style winning 4 gold under 17 category.

Defending champion Maharashtra and runners-up Haryana will be locked in a keen tussle at the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Maharashtra, which had cornered a grand total of 228 medals in the last edition, has fielded a 579-strong contingent and is expected to be rolling in medals this year too.