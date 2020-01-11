Khelo India Youth Games 2020 goes green

Organisers are using electric vehicles for inter-venue transfers of athletes and dignitaries.

Electrical buses are deployed along with charging stations in different venues.

This activity is carried out to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles which can cut the nation’s energy demand by 64 percent and carbon emissions by 37 percent in 2030.

If the majority of people in India are encouraged to purchase electric vehicles, it will make a huge impact on the betterment of our environment, which is the need of the hour.