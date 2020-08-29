Kharif crops sown on 1082.22 lakh ha area till now; increase in area coverage by 7.15% compared to corresponding period of last year

There has been satisfactory progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops, the status of which is given as under:

Sowing Area Coverage of Kharif Crops : as on 28.08.2020, the total Kharif crops has been sown on 1082.22 lakh ha area against 1009.98 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year, thus, increase in area coverage by 7.15% compared to corresponding period of last year in the country. The crop wise area sown is as under:

Rice : About 389.81 lakh ha area coverage under rice as compared to 354.41 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 35.40 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

: About 389.81 lakh ha area coverage under rice as compared to 354.41 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 35.40 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year. Pulses : About 134.57 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 128.65 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 5.91 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

: About 134.57 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 128.65 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 5.91 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year. Coarse Cereals : About 176.89 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals as compared to 172.49 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 4.40 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

: About 176.89 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals as compared to 172.49 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 4.40 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year. Oilseeds : About 193.29 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds as compared to 170.99 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 22.30 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

: About 193.29 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds as compared to 170.99 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 22.30 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year. Sugarcane : About 52.29 lakh ha area coverage under sugarcane as compared to 51.68 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 0.61 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

: About 52.29 lakh ha area coverage under sugarcane as compared to 51.68 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 0.61 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year. Jute & Mesta : About 6.97 lakh ha area coverage under jute & mesta as compared to 6.86 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 0.11 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

: About 6.97 lakh ha area coverage under jute & mesta as compared to 6.86 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 0.11 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year. Cotton: About 128.41 lakh ha area coverage under cotton as compared to 124.90 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 3.50 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Central Water Commission (CWC) has reported that the live water storage in 123 reservoirs in different parts of the country is 102% of the corresponding period of the last year.

Click here for details