Key absconder arrested in Kerala Gold Smuggling case | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 Kg gold worth Rs. 14.82 crores on 5th July, 2020 at Air Cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin, from the diplomatic baggage.Investigation in the case has revealed that Rabins Hameed (A-10), while being in UAE and India had conspired with the arrested accused Ramees K. T. (A-5), Jalal A. M. (A-6) and others besides arranged funds and purchased gold at Dubai, for smuggling to India, through diplomatic baggage.

The NIA Special Court at Ernakulam had issued non-bailable warrant of arrest against the fugitive Rabins Hameed (A-10).

He is also learnt to have arranged for the concealment of gold in electronics or electrical equipment and household items in the UAE, for smuggling the contraband to Thiruvananthapuram, through diplomatic baggage. The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Court and his NIA custody sought.

