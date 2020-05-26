Kerala State Education Board exams for Class 10 and 12 get underway

The first session of Vocational Higher Secondary exams was held today morning. The 10th std exams just began in afternoon session today. Over nine lakhs students of class 10th, plus one and plus two will be attending the State Board exams scheduled from today till 31st of May.

Extensive arrangements including thermal screening of students, disinfection of premises, strict social distancing, compulsory mask and sanitizer’s usages are being done at all centres.

Nearly 5,000 exam centres are there across Kerala, Lakshadweep and Gulf region.

Arrangements were made to ensure that all students attend the exams through special transport facilities and the police clearing the way for students to reach on time.

Authorities informed that those who missed the exams could write the SAY (Save A Year )exam , which will be conducted later.

Meanwhile, as part of Vande Bharat Mission, nine flights will carry stranded passengers to Kerala today of which eight is from Gulf region and one from Israel.

Flight from Abu dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain will arrive in Kozhikode today by late evening. Two flights are scheduled to arrive in Kochi, one form Dubai and another Tel Aviv which will be reaching in a shortwhile.

Two flights are also scheduled to reach in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur from Dubai and Abu dhabi today. Over 1,000 Indian nationals will be reaching Kerala today under the mission.

