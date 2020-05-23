Kerala reports 62 new Covid-19 cases today; total jumps to 794  

Of the new cases, 18 peope had returned from abroad while 31 came from other states. 13 others, including 7 health workers, were infected the virus through contact.

Three patients have been recovered of the disease today, taking the total number of recovered cases to 515.

Significantly, the state is witnessing a steep rise in the number of Covid cases with the fresh wave of residents returing from abroad and other states recently.

Nine new places have been identified as hotspots today. With this, the state has now 37 hotspots.

A total of 91, 084 people are in observation in the state, of which 90, 416 in home quarantine and 668 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state has announced some relaxation in the lockdown restrictions for the Eid-Ul-Fitr, which falls on Sunday.

The shops selling essential items are allowed to remain open till 9 pm.

Apart from this, bakery, textiles, fancy stores and sandal shops are allowed to remain open from 7 a.m till 7 p.m.

Meat and fish shops can function between 6 a.m and 1 p.m.

Intra-district travel are allowed for visiting relatives.

However, people have been asked to comply with social distacing and to wear masks strictly.

