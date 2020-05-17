Kerala reports 14 new Covid-19 cases today

Of the new cases, four are from Malappuram district; two each from Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thrissur districts; and one each from Kollam, Ernakulam and Kasargod districts.

Ten of them had come from other states while two had returned from abroad.

One confirmed case in Ernakulam, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh, had returned from Maldives while the one case in Kollam district is a health worker.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state rose to 101.

No recovery has been reported today. The total number of recovery of the disease in the state is at 497.

A total of 62, 529 people are in observation in the state, of which 61, 855 in home quarantine and 674 in hospitals.