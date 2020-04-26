Kerala reports 11 new Covid-19 cases today; total COVID19 cases mounts to 468

Six of them are from Idukki district and the rest five are from Kottayam district. It’s important to note that these were green zone districts four days back.

In the cases reported from Idukki, one of them had returned from abroad, two from Tamil Nadu while three others were infected through local transmission.

In Kottayam, one person had returned from other states while four other cases are of local transmission. Significantly, two of them are health workers.

With this, total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has become 468.

Four persons have been cured of the disease today.

A total of 123 persons are undergoing treatments in various hospitals in the state.

A total of 20, 127 people are under observation in the state. Of which, 19, 665 are in home quarantine while 462 people are in hospitals.

