Kerala reported second death due to Covid 19

Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College said that the person had history of thyroid, high BP and suffered kidney failure. He had been under treatment here since March 23rd.

Meanwhile, Minister kadkampally Surendren said that there is certain evidence regarding the source of infection in the deceased eventhough he has not travelled abroad or have any one in close circle with travel history but had attended few functions with Gulf returned individuals.

Minister further said that there is no situation of panic and all the people who were in touch with the deceased is quarantined but no on had exhibited any symptoms yet. State Health Minister K.K.Shailaja said that there is no evidence of community spread in the case.

The authorities had confirmed that strict Covid 19 WHO protocol is followed in the disposal of the body.

Meanwhile,The Covid 19 cases has further risen in Kerala. 32 more Covid 19 positive cases are confirmed in kerala, taking the total number of infected patients in the State to 213.