Kerala Rains: Over 11400 people shifted to various relief camps as precautionary measure

The maximum number are in the hilly district of Wayanad, where nearly 3800 persons are accommodated in 69 relief camps.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said water level in the Mullaperiyar dam is fast rising as it’s catchment areas are receiving copious rains. The state government has requested Tamil Nadu to release the water into Vaigai river, once the water level in the resevoir touched 136 feet.

The Chief Minister urged the public to remain vigilant in view of the the Met department issuing red and orange alerts in several districts valid for the next couple of days.