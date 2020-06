Kerala govt not to allow devotees in Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple amid increasing Covid cases

It was also decided to defer the 10-day annual festival and to conduct it as a mere ritual.

Earlier it was decided to open the temple through online reservation.

Authorities informed that Sabarimala being a large pilgrim centre where people from different parts of South India congregate in large numbers, the risk involved in throwing the holy hillock open for devotees at this situation is very high.