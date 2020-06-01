Kerala govt allows inter-district bus services in limited manner

This comes in the wake of the guidelines on the fifth phase of lockdown, which is billed as Unlock -1, issued by the Central government.

The Chief Minister was addressing the media after the meeting of Covid review committee held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bus service between the two districts will be allowed. The passengers need to wear mask mandatorily, said Pinarayi.

He, however, said the complete lockdown will continue in the containment zones till June 30.

In cars, three passengers apart from driver will be allowed to travel. Two passengers will be allowed in auto rickshaws, he said.

Marriage function in auditoriums, including Guruvayoor temple, with not more than 50 people will be allowed.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 57 new Covid-19 cases, taking active cases to 708.

Of the new cases, 27 had returned from abroad while 28 came from other states. One person is an Air India staff and another one is a health worker.

18 patients have been recovered of the disease today.

A total of 1, 39, 661 people have been kept under the observation. Of which, 1, 38, 397 are in home or institutional quarantine while 1246 in hospitals.

