Kerala Forest Dept launches probe into preganant elephant’s death incident

The probe is led by the Mannarkkad Forest Range Officer. The incident took place in Mannarkad Forest division in Palakkad district in Kerala.

The elephant was found sick and had waded into the Velliyar stream near the Thiruvizhamkunnu forest station under the Mannarkkad forest division.

K.K Sunil Kumar, Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer, told DD News that the officials noticed the elephant on May 23.

An injury was found on the elephant’s mounth. It went back to the forest. Later it again came out of the forest.

As we found the injury was quite serious, we had brought the vetenary doctor to check the elephant.The elephant was later found dead in the stream, he said.

The DFO has said a crime offence under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered and the probe is going on into the incident.

Taking serious note of the incident, Union Environment Ministry has sought a report from the state government.

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a preliminary investigation has been launched into the incident and the police has been asked to take strict action against those responsible for the act.

He also said a wildlife crime investigation team from Kozhikode has been sent to the location.