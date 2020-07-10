Kerala CM welcomes Centre’s decision to entrust diplomatic bag gold smuggling case to NIA

He pointed out that the state government also had written to the Prime Minister seeking a comprehensive inquiry and expressed confidence that NIA can effectively carry out the probe.

Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government will consider bringing in a legislation to curb practices such as smuggling.

The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram Friday evening.

In reply to a question, Vijayan said allegations that Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the gold smuggling case, managed to get her job by presenting fake certificates will be probed.

He announced that the lock down in Thiruvananthapuram city will be extended for one more week, while triple lock down will continue in areas where super spread has already taken place.