Kerala: 10 fishermen missing after boats capsize in rough sea

One boat with six fishermen from nearby Ponnani coast capsized mid-sea. They were rescued by other fishermen and brought back to the coast.

In another incident on Ponnani coast, two fishermen went missing after their fibre boat overturned mid-sea.

Search operation for them is on. In another incident, a boat with five onboard capsized near Tanur coast. Three out of five fishermen swam to safety off Parappanangadi.

A search is on for the missing fishermen. Another boat from Vellayil in Kozhikode sank but the fishermen swam to safety.

Meanwhile, the State Fisheries Department sources said 34 more fishermen who were in distress at sea due to unfavorable weather conditions were rescued today.

Six districts in Kerala are expected to isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for next 3-4 days. An orange alert has been issued for the districts.

