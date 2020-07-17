Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan tops the list of Institutions with pass percentage of 99.23% in Class X Board Examination Result this year

Friday , July 17 2020
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scored 99.23% success rate in CBSE Class X Results-2020 against the overall CBSE pass percentage of 91.46%. KVS has once again topped in the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year.

KVS Result Highlights:

  • Total students appeared from KVS:                           94498
  • Total Students Passed:                                                93774
  • Overall Pass Percentage:                                              99.23
  • Total number of boys passed:                                     50591
  • Total number of girls passed                                       43183
  • Total No. of KVs:                                                         1168
  • KVs with  100% result:                                                  846

Total No. of candidates who scored >90% and 95%  and above:

  >90% and above > 95% and above
Candidates 9104 1717

Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2020

S.No. Institution Pass Percent
I KVS 99.23
II JNV 98.66
III CTSA 93.67
IV Independent 92.81
V Govt. 80.91
VI Govt. Aided 77.82

All India Toppers in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

Abhay Nayak of KV Sambalpur OD has scored 497 out of 500 marks (99.4%).

