Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan tops the list of Institutions with pass percentage of 99.23% in Class X Board Examination Result this year

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scored 99.23% success rate in CBSE Class X Results-2020 against the overall CBSE pass percentage of 91.46%. KVS has once again topped in the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year.
KVS Result Highlights:
- Total students appeared from KVS: 94498
- Total Students Passed: 93774
- Overall Pass Percentage: 99.23
- Total number of boys passed: 50591
- Total number of girls passed 43183
- Total No. of KVs: 1168
- KVs with 100% result: 846
Total No. of candidates who scored >90% and 95% and above:
|>90% and above
|> 95% and above
|Candidates
|9104
|1717
Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2020
|S.No.
|Institution
|Pass Percent
|I
|KVS
|99.23
|II
|JNV
|98.66
|III
|CTSA
|93.67
|IV
|Independent
|92.81
|V
|Govt.
|80.91
|VI
|Govt. Aided
|77.82
All India Toppers in Kendriya Vidyalayas:
Abhay Nayak of KV Sambalpur OD has scored 497 out of 500 marks (99.4%).