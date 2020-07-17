Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan tops the list of Institutions with pass percentage of 99.23% in Class X Board Examination Result this year

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scored 99.23% success rate in CBSE Class X Results-2020 against the overall CBSE pass percentage of 91.46%. KVS has once again topped in the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year.

KVS Result Highlights:

Total students appeared from KVS: 94498

Total Students Passed: 93774

Overall Pass Percentage: 99.23

Total number of boys passed: 50591

Total number of girls passed 43183

Total No. of KVs: 1168

KVs with 100% result: 846

Total No. of candidates who scored >90% and 95% and above:

>90% and above > 95% and above Candidates 9104 1717

Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2020

S.No. Institution Pass Percent I KVS 99.23 II JNV 98.66 III CTSA 93.67 IV Independent 92.81 V Govt. 80.91 VI Govt. Aided 77.82

All India Toppers in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

Abhay Nayak of KV Sambalpur OD has scored 497 out of 500 marks (99.4%).