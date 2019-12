Due to severe snowfall, mercury dipped to -14 degrees Celsius with entire area from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham is covered with snow.

The Badrinath Dham has also been covered in snow of thickness of at least a foot. The areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall.

All construction work on going for Adishankaracharya Samadhi and Tirtha Purohit Samaj has been put on hold due to this snowfall.