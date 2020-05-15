Kataria defied lockdown, should be quarantined- CWC member Raghuveer Meena

Leader of opposition has the access to movement- Kataria

Udaipur : Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former MP Raghuveer Singh Meena has tendered a written objection to Udaipur collector on Friday against former home minister GulabChand Kataria for getting a registry done of 15 bheega land on his name at the registry office in Jhadol (Phalasiya), some 50 kilometers away from Udaipur during lockdown. Meena has asked the District Magistrate to keep Kataria and all those who came in his contact during the registry process in quarantine. He also demanded a case be taken against the legislator under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for disobedience of government orders.

Meanwhile offering his explanation, Kataria said being the leader of opposition, he has the access to movement as he keeps travelling between Jaipur-Udaipur. ” I spoke to the officials at Jhadol two days in advance to know whether there is any problem to get the registry done and when they had no objections, i went there taking all precautions of social distancing and sanitisation” the veteran leader said.

” At a time when Udaipur is a hotspot for coronavirus and the entire municipal zone is declared a containment zone, it is shocking that a senior leader like Katariaji defied the lockdown and went to Jhadol on May 14 for a petty thing like registry. As far to my knowledge , not a single registry had been done in past two months in Jhadol and so the former home minister is answerable to the people, what was the urgency to perform the registry now” Meena told Udaipur Kiran. He said the permission of movement is granted only for essential work and the registry act does not fall in this category. He said many people would have come in contact with the MLA at the registry office including the tehsildar, clerks and witnesses who executed the task which could have been avoided until the lockdown had been lifted.

“Katariaji went to the rural area from a contaminated zone and hence he and all others who were in his contact should be quarantined. A staggering number of cases have been registered in the state against common people under IPC section 188 for disobeying law. Everyone is equal before law and Katariaji is no exception” Meena claimed. Meanwhile Udaipur Collector Anandhi and Superintendent of Police Kailashchandra Bishnoi did not respond on being asked for any action on Meena’s letter.