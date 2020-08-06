Kashmir is our internal affairs, India tells China

Ministry of External Affairs in a statement has said that ‘ We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts.

Earlier India’s permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti had confirmed in a tweet how Pakistan had yet again failed in trying to take the issue of Kashmir at the international forum. He also informed that in Wednesday’s meeting of the UN Security Council which was closed and informal, its outcome was not put on any record. He said that almost all countries underlined that J&K was a bilateral issue & did not deserve the time and attention of the Council.

In fact, China acting furthering its close ally Pakistan’s malicious agenda attempted to initiate a discussion in UNSC on Kashmir issue. MEA in a strong rebuttal to Chinese attempt also said that this was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. However ‘As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community.’ The statement added.