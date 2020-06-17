Karnataka to observe ‘Mask Day’ on Thursday to raise awareness

“Karnataka government will observe Thursday as Mask Day to create awareness on wearing mask,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar.

The civic body is already raising awareness about the infection through announcements and pamphlets.

BBMP marshals and staff are sharing pamphlets to pedestrians and motorists about Covid precautions, wearing a mask and not spitting in the public.

Meanwhile, the civic body is also penalizing people for not wearing a mask by fining them.

On Sunday, BBMP marshals fined 40 people in Marathahalli area for not wearing a mask.

Fine worth Rs 1.8 lakh from people for not wearing a mask was collected by the civic body on June 11.