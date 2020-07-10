Karnataka to conduct University Exams only for final semester students

The Government has taken this decision after consulting educationalists and university vice chancellors, taking into consideration students’ health, well being and future. UGC guidelines have also been duly taken into account. Announcing this, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr Ashwath Narayan CN added that the decision will be limited to the academic year 2019-20 only.

“Covid19 has disrupted the education system – classes could not be held on time. Online learning introduced during the lockdown has received good responses and the Government promptly tried its best to reach the last person in the chain. Amid these, the Government mulled on conducting offline classes and examinations too, but owing to increase in the viral spread those thoughts have been dropped and it has been decided to pass & promote all intermediate semester students. Concerned Universities have been intimated to conduct examinations for all the final year/semester students” Dr Ashwath Narayan added.

How to pass & promote?

“Intermediate semester students will be assessed based on a comprehensive evaluation scheme with internal assessment marks and previous year’s/semester’s marks considered in a 50:50 ratio. For students in their first semester/year, the evaluation will be completely based on internal assessment marks”, Dr ACN explained.

“If students feel to better their scores, provisions will be made for them to face examinations during the next semester and students who fail to succeed in the comprehensive evaluation process shall face examinations for respective subjects during the next semester. Backlog subjects will be allowed to carry over as well”, DyCM further added.

Why conduct examinations for final semester students?

“Final semester exams will be conducted with due consideration given to students’ academic evaluation and their future lives. Academic evaluation forms the core of the higher education system and hence academic performance of students needs to be considered. Companies too will base their assessments on an individual student’s academic excellence and grades he/she secured. Thus, it would be pushing the students to danger in the future if examinations were not to be conducted now. In this regard, all universities have been informed to prepare themselves and make suitable arrangements for the conduct of final semester examinations”, DyCM corroborated.

Online classes to begin from September 1, 2020:

“Online classes for the academic year 2020-21 will begin from September 1 and offline classes from October 1. All universities and affiliated colleges have been directed to make suitable arrangements in that regard, already”, said Dr ACN.

DCM Quote:

Covid19 has jolted the education system. The cardinal concern the Government had was to safeguard the future of our student friends while keeping them away from contracting infections and keep them in good health. This decision has been arrived at after thorough consultations with academic experts and University VC’s.

A helpline number has been setup for the concerns of the students – 080-22341394