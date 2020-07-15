Karnataka strict lockdown guidelines being implemented in Bengaluru urban, rural districts till July 22

The task forces set up at the booth level are visiting homes to reverse isolate vulnerable sections of the society and to carry out rapid antigen tests.



The shops selling essential commodities were allowed to open till noon. Industrial clusters in Urban and Rural districts were exempted from the lockdown.



AIR Correspondent reports that the roads in Bengaluru city are barricaded since yesterday to regulate traffic. The police seized vehicles of those found moving around without any valid reason.



The City police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has warned commuters that a case will be slapped if people coming out are found violating the lockdown.



He has invited service minded youngsters to volunteer as Civil police Wardens to help the local police in regulation and enforcement of anti Covid measures. On the other hand the BBMP marshals were imposing fines on people without masks.



In the last 125 days Covid active cases have swelled to 15,599 and deaths to 378 in Bengaluru urban district. The East, West and South zone in Bengaluru is impacted the most.



Bengaluru urban has 20,973 positive cases and 378 deaths. Bengaluru rural district has 346 active covid cases but due its proximity with the urban district the lockdown has been imposed for a week.

