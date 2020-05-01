Karnataka: Online chess tournament to raise funds for Covid-19 relief fund

The Chess players across the country can register on Mobile Premier League gaming platform by donating fifty rupees. The tournament will be held on May 2nd and 3rd.

The state Sports Minister C T Ravi has requested the chess players to take part in the event titled as Checkmate COVID-19. The total prize pool is 10 lakh rupees and the first prize is one lakh rupees.

Former World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand had tweeted yesterday that 10,000 chess players have already registered and has appealed to everyone to contribute to fight against Covid-19.