Karnataka Minister to launch massive drive to enhance immunity among citizens of Shimoga

As the pandemic continues to people’s affect lives alternate measure are being explored with alternate medicine as precaution against the virus. Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, K S Eswarappa, has pledged to help the citizens of Shivamogga in every possible manner during this unprecedented times.

As part of this commitment, K S Eswarappa, will be distributing free-of-cost immunity enhancer Auyrvedic medicine kits to approximately 85,000 families in Shivamogga.

In addition to all the measures undertaken by the district administration to contain the spread of COVID-19, K S Eswarappa is certain that this medicine kit will help more than four lakh residents of Shivamogga City to boost their immunity and thereby help in combating the severity of illness caused by this deadly virus.

Enhancing the body’s natural defense system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health and we all know that prevention is better than cure. As there is no vaccine for COVID-19, K S Eswarappa believes it is vital for the residents to take this preventive measure and boost their immunity during these times.

The Ayurvedic medicine kit, prescribed by the Ayush Department, consists of Shamshamani vati tablets, Ayush Kwath powder and Arsenicum Album tablets. Samshamani Vati, an ayurvedic medicine, is formulated to treat the all types of fevers. It has antipyretic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Giloya (Indian Tinospora) is used to prepare this Ayurvedic medicine. It balances Vata and Pitta dohsas in the body. Ayush Kwath, another Ayurvedic medicine, is a potent Ayurvedic formulation that increases natural immunity and protects against common health problems.

This is prepared from the best quality Tulsi (basil), Saunth (dried ginger), Kali Mirch (black pepper) and Dalchini (cinnamon). Ayush Kwath also improves respiratory health and boosts digestion. Arsenicum Album is a homeopathic medicine to enhance immunity.

This drive will be formally inaugurated on 29th at Shivamogga by eminent Ayurvedic Doctor Dr. Giridhar Kaje.