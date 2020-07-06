Karnataka launches Weavers’ Samman Yojana

Under this scheme, 19,744 handloom weavers in the state will get annual financial assistance of two thousand rupees through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The State Government has allocated 10.96 crore rupees under the programme. There are 40,634 handloom weavers registered with Seva Sindhu software. Out of them 37,314 applications for financial assistance have been approved. Chief Minister said that all the eligible handloom weavers will be given financial assistance under Weavers Sammaan Yojana.

Speaking about another announcement made earlier to provide one-time financial assistance to workers employed in powerlooms, the Chief Minister said that out of 1.25 lakh workers in this sector, one time financial assistance of two thousand rupees is approved for 8,897 workers.